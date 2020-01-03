Analysts Anticipate Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) to post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chaparral Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.27. Chaparral Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chaparral Energy will report full year earnings of ($6.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.16) to ($5.96). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chaparral Energy.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $52.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million. Chaparral Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 86.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Chaparral Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Chaparral Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 31,815 shares during the period. Strategic Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chaparral Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Value Partners LLC now owns 13,902,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after buying an additional 2,020,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chaparral Energy by 40.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 759,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 220,306 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Chaparral Energy by 545.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Chaparral Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHAP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 4.30. Chaparral Energy has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $8.40.

Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

