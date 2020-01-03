Analysts Anticipate Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will report sales of $28.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.54 billion and the lowest is $27.96 billion. Comcast reported sales of $27.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year sales of $108.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.51 billion to $109.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $114.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $113.53 billion to $116.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Comcast.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Comcast stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $205.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at $184,801,319.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $13,256,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $1,008,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 38.6% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 295.1% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 458,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $20,654,000 after buying an additional 342,185 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 785,603 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $35,415,000 after buying an additional 108,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comcast (CMCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.