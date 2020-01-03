Analysts Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $970,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) will post sales of $970,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the lowest is $900,000.00. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $148.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.38 million to $150.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $175.51 million, with estimates ranging from $115.34 million to $207.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.95) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.86) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $112.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $2,797,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,727,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,053,057.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $184,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,857.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,543,000 after acquiring an additional 489,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,983,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,270,000 after acquiring an additional 125,747 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 59.2% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 655,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,044,000 after acquiring an additional 243,761 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 528.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 419,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,375,000 after acquiring an additional 352,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $17,898,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $61.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $61.40.

Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

