Analysts Anticipate Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $422.46 Million

Analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) to report sales of $422.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $382.40 million to $454.80 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $473.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $515.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.04 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

LBRT opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.26. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

In related news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $51,865,000.00. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 3,155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,055,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,045 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,948,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,459,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,285,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,998,000.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.