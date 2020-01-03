Analysts Anticipate ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $586.23 Million

Equities analysts forecast that ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will announce sales of $586.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ViaSat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $597.69 million and the lowest is $576.50 million. ViaSat reported sales of $554.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ViaSat will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ViaSat.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $592.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.66 million. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.72%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VSAT. BidaskClub raised ViaSat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ViaSat to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

In related news, insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 8,901 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $640,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Varsha Rajendra Rao sold 1,750 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $128,082.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,499 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ViaSat by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ViaSat by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,380,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in ViaSat in the third quarter valued at approximately $772,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in ViaSat by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in ViaSat by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -65.13 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.29. ViaSat has a fifty-two week low of $56.64 and a fifty-two week high of $97.31.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

