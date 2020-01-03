Analysts Expect CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.31 Million

Brokerages predict that CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will post $34.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.50 million and the highest is $35.31 million. CareDx posted sales of $23.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CareDx will report full-year sales of $125.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $124.27 million to $126.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $170.37 million, with estimates ranging from $164.13 million to $177.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.14 million. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 target price on CareDx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $21.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $897.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $41.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.25.

In other news, insider Sasha King sold 2,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $46,708.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,136.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $265,125.00. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of CareDx by 19.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 2,205.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 155,922 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in CareDx by 1.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 127,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in CareDx by 2,198.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 305,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 292,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in CareDx by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

