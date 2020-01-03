Analysts Expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.93 Billion

Equities analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to post sales of $3.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.99 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $3.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year sales of $15.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.58 billion to $15.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.98 billion to $16.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $1,219,780.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,029,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,766,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,250 shares of company stock worth $5,789,073 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,736 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL stock opened at $68.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.86 and a 1-year high of $76.41. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

