Analysts Expect Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) will post $2.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.37 billion and the highest is $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions posted sales of $2.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year sales of $7.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $7.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.22 billion to $8.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 114.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Gabelli raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 405.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSI opened at $161.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.05. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $110.61 and a fifty-two week high of $182.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 37.48%.

Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

