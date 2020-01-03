Analysts Expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Will Announce Earnings of $3.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will announce earnings of $3.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.55 and the lowest is $3.31. M&T Bank reported earnings per share of $3.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $13.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.60 to $13.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.96 to $13.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.12). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.75.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $171.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank has a one year low of $141.50 and a one year high of $176.11. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

In related news, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $645,157.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,876,744.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 15,755 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $2,638,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,124,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,816 shares of company stock worth $3,977,597. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 102.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 81.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

