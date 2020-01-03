Analysts Expect Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) to Post $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $45.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.99 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Salisbury Bancorp an industry rank of 180 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAL. ValuEngine raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

SAL stock remained flat at $$45.25 on Friday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,036. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.05. The firm has a market cap of $128.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.47.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the third quarter worth $151,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 33,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

