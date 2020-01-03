Analysts Expect Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $725.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) to post sales of $725.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $721.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $730.41 million. Tronox reported sales of $429.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.64 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

TROX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tronox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Tronox by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,335,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,988,000 after buying an additional 264,094 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tronox by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,812,000 after buying an additional 303,548 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $637,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Tronox by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 163,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TROX opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 3.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00. Tronox has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $15.50.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

