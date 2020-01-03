Analysts’ New Coverage for January, 3rd (A, ACHC, ARA, BRKR, CDAY, CISN, CQP, DVA, EW, HCA)

Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, January 3rd:

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A). They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC). They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA). They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR). Needham & Company LLC issued a strong-buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of Cision (NYSE:CISN). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Davita (NYSE:DVA). Deutsche Bank AG issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW). The firm issued a hold rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA). Deutsche Bank AG issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART). SunTrust Banks, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD). The firm issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT). They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM). They issued a buy rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN). Needham & Company LLC issued a strong-buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO). They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI). They issued a hold rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK). They issued a buy rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC). Deutsche Bank AG issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO). The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS). Deutsche Bank AG issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC). They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT). Needham & Company LLC issued a hold rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH). The firm issued a hold rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

