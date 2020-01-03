Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 3rd (AYI, CCA, CGO, CNK, EMA, ENGH, INCY, ISP, PLC, SHOP)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 3rd:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $138.00 to $155.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$120.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$120.00 to C$130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $120.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital to $42.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$49.00 to C$58.00.

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$57.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada to $80.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €2.40 ($2.79) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NASDAQ:PLC) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $34.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from $400.00 to $450.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $74.00 to $72.00. Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

