Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE: RBS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/2/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc is the holding company of one of the world’s largest banking and financial services groups, with a market capitalisation of £62.8 billion at the end of 2006. Headquartered in Edinburgh, the Group operates in the UK, US and internationally through its two principal subsidiaries, the Royal Bank and NatWest. Both the Royal Bank and NatWest are major UK clearing banks whose origins go back over 275 years. In the US, the Group’s subsidiary Citizens is ranked the eighth largest commercial banking organisation by deposits. The Group has a large and diversified customer base and provides a wide range of products and services to personal, commercial and large corporate and institutional customers. “

12/30/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/17/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/16/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

12/4/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/8/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc is the holding company of one of the world’s largest banking and financial services groups, with a market capitalisation of £62.8 billion at the end of 2006. Headquartered in Edinburgh, the Group operates in the UK, US and internationally through its two principal subsidiaries, the Royal Bank and NatWest. Both the Royal Bank and NatWest are major UK clearing banks whose origins go back over 275 years. In the US, the Group’s subsidiary Citizens is ranked the eighth largest commercial banking organisation by deposits. The Group has a large and diversified customer base and provides a wide range of products and services to personal, commercial and large corporate and institutional customers. “

NYSE:RBS opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.31.

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC alerts:

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,360,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,406,000 after acquiring an additional 693,077 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,388,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,387,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,602,000 after acquiring an additional 366,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 368.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 94,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 74,683 shares during the period. 0.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.