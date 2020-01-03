Analysts Set $6.50 Target Price for Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Theratechnologies’ rating score has improved by 16.5% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $6.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.06) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Theratechnologies an industry rank of 61 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

THTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mackie raised Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Theratechnologies in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

THTX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,911. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $253.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.33 and a beta of 0.54. Theratechnologies has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $7.29.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 11.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

