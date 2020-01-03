Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 3rd (ANTM, AOS, AWR, BDC, CACC, CI, CSIQ, CTAS, EMR, GILD)

Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, January 3rd:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “A. O. Smith's long-term growth potential and strong position in the replacement market set it apart from its peers. Strength in the company’s North America segment on account of robust demand for water heater and boiler products in the United States and improvement in effectiveness of its direct-to-consumer channel are likely to continue driving revenues of the segment. Also, the company’s robust liquidity position adds to its strength. However, over the past six months, A.O. Smith has underperformed the industry. Going forward, the company projects weaker performance in the Rest of World segment, primarily due to lower growth forecasts in China. Also, if unchecked, higher costs and operating expenses might prove detrimental to its profitability. Analysts have become increasingly bearish on the company in the past 60 days.”

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $91.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of American States Water have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company’s electricity and water utility customer base is expanding steadily. It makes systematic investments to strengthen aging infrastructure and payout regular dividends. The company possesses some of the strongest credit ratings in the water utility space. The company’s subsidiary, American States Utility Services, has long-term contracts with 11 military bases after it received another long-term service contract from Fort Riley, Kansas in September. The company has been consistently paying out dividends to shareholders since 1931. However, American States Water’s dependence on California for generating a significant chunk of earnings is a significant drawback. Also, the company operates in a highly-regulated environment.”

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was upgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $176.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, shares of LabCorp have outpaced its industry. Its Diagnostics grew organically in terms of both revenue and volume despite additional price reductions due to PAMA and the loss of exclusivity in two managed care contracts. In the last reported quarter, it also exhibited strong underlying and organic growth across its Drug Development business banking on solid execution of three fundamental strategies. The recently-completed business swap transaction with Envigo also buoys optimism. LabCorp put up a robust show in the third quarter of 2019 with better-than-expected results. However, the disposition of businesses and the implementation of the PAMA dented growth. Unfavorable currency transaction continues to remain as a major headwind. The company expects the rest of 2019 to continue to witness similar hurdles.”

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Masco’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Inorganic strategies and cost-saving initiatives along with strong housing fundamentals are raising hope. Also, its plans to drive shareholder value through reinvesting in the business, acquisitions, and share repurchases and dividends bodes well. Masco's business have been suffering from lower volume, unfavorable mix and softness in certain markets served. Duirng the first nine months of 2019, Masco generated lower revenues due to soft Plumbing and Windows divisions. Also, implementation of China tariffs and soft end-market demand impacted its profitability. Due to softer international outlook, the company lowered its adjusted earnings and segmental revenues guidance. Estimates have also been trending downward for 2020 over the past 30 days, raising analyst's concern.”

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Moelis & Company's shares have underperformed the industry over the past three months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company’s global expansion efforts, diversified business across sectors and industries, and decent M&A activities bode well for the long term. Further, the company’s capital deployment plan is impressive and will enhance shareholder value. However, mounting operating costs, particularly rise in compensation costs, remain a key near-term concern. As the company continues with its hiring spree, costs are likely to remain elevated. Additionally, the company remains exposed to unfavorable changes in the regulatory and political environment, and foreign exchange fluctuations owing to the global presence.”

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “MoneyGram International’s investments in digital platform, mobile and online businesses are likely to help it gain market share. Its partnership with Ripple will aid it to benefit from blockchain technology and grow its cross-border business. A decline in expenses is expected to drive margins. Also, its efforts to expand its services with Brightwell bode well in the long term. Nevertheless, its weakness in the money transfer business, impacted by a deliberate strategy of increasing compliance control and imposing limits on certain transactions and global economic softness are concerns. A stiff competition in its U.S. business took a toll on the company's overall performance. Shares of the company have underperformed its industry in the past year.”

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marvell is benefiting from continued deal wins and strong demand from enterprise and datacentre markets. Key deal wins across various OEMs are positives. Strong growth in embedded processors, driven by higher 5G shipments, is a tailwind. The company’s recent acquisitions of Avera and Aquantia are expected to boost its top line. Further, the impending divestment of its Wi-Fi business to NXP Semiconductors will help Marvell focus on other high growth areas. Macroeconomic uncertainty and seasonal fall in demand for Wi-Fi products hurt the top line in the quarter. Weak revenues from the edge market due to soft demand from gaming and video surveillance markets was a dampener. Moreover, rapid migration from HDD to SSD in the PC market is a headwind. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past twelve months.”

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Nucor for the fourth quarter of 2019 have been stable of late. Nucor remains committed to expand its production capabilities and grow its business through strategic acquisitions. It is also seeing continued momentum in automotive and non-residential construction markets. Nucor has also outperformed the industry over the past year. However, weakness in U.S. steel prices is likely to hurt the company’s sales and profitability. Sluggish performance in the raw materials unit is another concern. The Louisiana-based DRI facility’s scheduled outage is likely to exert pressure on the performance of the raw materials unit. Moreover, there are uncertainties surrounding exemptions of countries from steel tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. The steel industry is also reeling under oversupply.”

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Steel Dynamics for the fourth quarter have been stable of late. Steel Dynamics is expected to gain from strong demand across most domestic end-markets, acquisitions and efforts to expand capacity. The company will also gain from steady growth in steel consumption in North America in the upcoming years. The acquisitions of Heartland and United Steel Supply has also boosted the company's shipping capabilities. The company has also outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, lower U.S. steel prices are likely to exert pressure on the company’s profitability in 2019. A surge in Chinese output amid sluggish domestic steel demand has put pressure on steel prices globally. Also, the steel industry is reeling under persistent overcapacity due to rapid growth in Chinese production.”

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an underperform rating to a buy rating.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “TEGNA’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. The company is expected to benefit from growth in services, banking and media ad categories. Additionally, a stable paying subscriber base and higher rates are anticipated to drive subscription revenues. Moreover, the company’s continued acquisitions of local TV stations that comprise the Big Four affiliates are likely to aid the top line and improve cash flow visibility in 2020. However, increasing programming fees are expected to drag margins down in the near term. Moreover, the company operates in a competitive broadcast TV industry, which has long been battling declining advertising revenues.”

Waters (NYSE:WAT) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

