AnarchistsPrime (ACP) Trading 79.4% Lower This Week

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded down 80.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. AnarchistsPrime has a total market capitalization of $365.00 and approximately $564.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnarchistsPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AnarchistsPrime has traded 79.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About AnarchistsPrime

ACP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime. The official website for AnarchistsPrime is www.anarchistsprime.info.

Buying and Selling AnarchistsPrime

AnarchistsPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnarchistsPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AnarchistsPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

