Anglo American (AAL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

12/19/2019 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 2,300 ($30.26) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,350 ($30.91).

12/17/2019 – Anglo American was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 2,550 ($33.54) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,200 ($28.94).

12/16/2019 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 2,230 ($29.33) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,360 ($31.04).

12/13/2019 – Anglo American had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/12/2019 – Anglo American had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/11/2019 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 2,375 ($31.24) to GBX 2,350 ($30.91). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

12/5/2019 – Anglo American had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,700 ($22.36).

11/29/2019 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,120 ($27.89). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/29/2019 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,020 ($26.57) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/28/2019 – Anglo American had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

11/27/2019 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

11/20/2019 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23). They now have a “top pick” rating on the stock.

11/14/2019 – Anglo American had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price target on the stock.

11/14/2019 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 2,400 ($31.57) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,300 ($30.26).

11/13/2019 – Anglo American had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/7/2019 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 2,200 ($28.94) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,300 ($30.26).

11/6/2019 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,230 ($29.33) to GBX 2,020 ($26.57). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,178 ($28.65) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion and a PE ratio of 6.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,098.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,004.07. Anglo American plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15.

In related news, insider Jim Rutherford acquired 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, for a total transaction of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,268.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

