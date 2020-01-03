Ankr Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $5.69 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Coinall, CoinExchange and Hotbit. During the last week, Ankr has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.74 or 0.05805085 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029902 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002317 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035788 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. It launched on February 21st, 2019. Ankr's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. Ankr's official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr's official message board is medium.com/ankr-network.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, KuCoin, Bithumb, Binance DEX, IDEX, Bgogo, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Upbit, Coinall, Coinone, Coinsuper, Bittrex, Bitinka, Sistemkoin, Huobi Korea, BitMax and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

