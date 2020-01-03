Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Upgraded to Outperform by Evercore ISI

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.72.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $299.00. The stock had a trading volume of 308,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,567. Anthem has a 12-month low of $227.16 and a 12-month high of $317.99. The company has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.88 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $2,584,098.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,490.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,503,088. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 2,115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 93,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after buying an additional 88,893 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 373,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,761,000 after buying an additional 165,143 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 5,075.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,496,000 after buying an additional 177,657 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.