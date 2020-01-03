Aphria Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NYSE:APHA)

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Aphria in a report issued on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $8.30 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aphria’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.15 million. The firm’s revenue was up 848.1% on a year-over-year basis.

APHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pi Financial set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aphria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Aphria in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.40 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. CIBC reissued a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Aphria in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.03.

NYSE:APHA opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. Aphria has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APHA. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 22,316 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,700,000. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

