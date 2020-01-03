APIS (APIS) Hits Market Cap of $6.13 Million

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One APIS token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bit-Z and IDAX. During the last week, APIS has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. APIS has a market cap of $6.13 million and approximately $265,999.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012697 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000658 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001214 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

APIS Profile

APIS (APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,964,323,180 tokens. The official website for APIS is apisplatform.io. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official. APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform.

Buying and Selling APIS

APIS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

