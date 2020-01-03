Apollo Currency (APL) Achieves Market Cap of $9.27 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $9.27 million and approximately $152,277.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, IDAX and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007163 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008462 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000100 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, BitMart and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

