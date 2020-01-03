Apollo Currency (APL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $136,521.00

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, IDAX and CoinBene. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $9.17 million and $136,521.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007209 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008520 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000102 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000235 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, BitMart and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

