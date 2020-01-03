Apollon Market Capitalization Hits $12,969.00 (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 74.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Apollon has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. Apollon has a total market cap of $12,969.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00065380 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000086 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Apollon Coin Profile

Apollon is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one.

Buying and Selling Apollon

Apollon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

