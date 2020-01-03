Apollon (XAP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10.00

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded up 17.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Apollon has a market cap of $8,736.00 and $10.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollon coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Graviex. Over the last week, Apollon has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Apollon Profile

Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official website is apollon.one. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollon Coin Trading

Apollon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon using one of the exchanges listed above.

