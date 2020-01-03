Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $288.52 Million

Equities analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) to post sales of $288.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $286.70 million and the highest is $289.36 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $295.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $331.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

APLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.26 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,138,812 shares in the company, valued at $164,857,083.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $113,470. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 159.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 113.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 180.5% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 56.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APLE opened at $16.00 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.