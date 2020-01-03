Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Private Trust Co. NA’s Largest Position

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,431 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.7% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 16.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 84,928 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,809,000 after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares during the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 79,856 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total value of $14,081,682.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,507 shares in the company, valued at $19,528,088.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,444 shares of company stock worth $27,554,564. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Apple to $280.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. New Street Research set a $155.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.50.

AAPL opened at $300.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.75 and a 200 day moving average of $231.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $300.60. The company has a market cap of $1,324.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

