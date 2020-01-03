Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.7% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,278,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2,874.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,006,058,000 after purchasing an additional 161,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares during the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total value of $14,081,682.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,528,088.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,444 shares of company stock worth $27,554,564 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $300.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $300.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,334.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.75 and its 200 day moving average is $231.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie set a $210.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. DZ Bank raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, New Street Research set a $155.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.92.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

