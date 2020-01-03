Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.9% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 339.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total transaction of $14,081,682.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,528,088.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,444 shares of company stock valued at $27,554,564 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $297.43. 36,540,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,447,594. The stock has a market cap of $1,324.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $300.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.75 and its 200-day moving average is $231.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Apple to $280.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.92.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

