Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Decreased by Cacti Asset Management LLC

Cacti Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 7.7% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $103,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $135,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Apple by 339.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $205,000. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total value of $14,081,682.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,507 shares in the company, valued at $19,528,088.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,444 shares of company stock valued at $27,554,564. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. HSBC set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.50.

AAPL opened at $300.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.24. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $300.60. The firm has a market cap of $1,324.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

