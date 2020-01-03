Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. New Street Research set a $155.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.92.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $299.86. 19,625,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,447,594. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,328.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $300.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total transaction of $14,081,682.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,528,088.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,444 shares of company stock valued at $27,554,564. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 66.8% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 131,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $122,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 478,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the period. 59.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

