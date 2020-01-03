Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Downgraded by Loop Capital to Hold

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $192.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.92.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $299.86. 19,625,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,447,594. The firm has a market cap of $1,328.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $300.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total value of $14,081,682.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,528,088.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,444 shares of company stock valued at $27,554,564. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

