Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $330.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $330.00 target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Longbow Research upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.50.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $300.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,304.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $300.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,531,958.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total value of $14,081,682.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,528,088.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,444 shares of company stock worth $27,554,564. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 339.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

