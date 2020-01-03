Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AAPL. Loop Capital lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. New Street Research set a $155.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. DZ Bank raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.92.

AAPL traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $299.86. The stock had a trading volume of 19,625,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,447,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,328.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.24. Apple has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $300.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,444 shares of company stock valued at $27,554,564. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $135,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 339.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

