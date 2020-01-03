Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $330.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Macquarie set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.92.

AAPL stock opened at $300.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.24. Apple has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $300.60. The company has a market cap of $1,334.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,444 shares of company stock worth $27,554,564. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 667,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $95,840,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of Apple by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 72,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,610,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 23.2% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 181,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,519,000 after buying an additional 34,162 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $1,924,000. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

