APR Coin (APR) Price Hits $0.0041

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, APR Coin has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar. One APR Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC. APR Coin has a market cap of $43,591.00 and approximately $295.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00022840 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007500 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000803 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002520 BTC.

About APR Coin

APR is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 10,659,168 coins. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling APR Coin

APR Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

