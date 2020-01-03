Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Given $28.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $28.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Aprea Therapeutics an industry rank of 61 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently commented on APRE. ValuEngine downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, Director Johan Christenson purchased 266,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,005.00. Also, major shareholder Vantage I. L.P. Versant purchased 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 613,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,202,500.

Shares of APRE traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.00. 165,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,800. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $53.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.01.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($5.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.88) by $0.59. Equities research analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

