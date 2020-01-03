AquariusCoin (ARCO) Market Cap Reaches $98,138.00

AquariusCoin (CURRENCY:ARCO) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, AquariusCoin has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One AquariusCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0371 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. AquariusCoin has a market capitalization of $98,138.00 and $1.00 worth of AquariusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

AquariusCoin Profile

AquariusCoin (CRYPTO:ARCO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2016. AquariusCoin’s total supply is 2,648,588 coins. AquariusCoin’s official website is aquariuscoin.com. AquariusCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AquariusCoin Coin Trading

AquariusCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AquariusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AquariusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AquariusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

