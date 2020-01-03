Aragon 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,772.00 (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00005493 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, AirSwap, Bittrex and HitBTC. During the last week, Aragon has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $12.51 million and approximately $4,772.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00186303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.39 or 0.01402233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00121128 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,199,262 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one.

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, HitBTC, IDEX, Bittrex, AirSwap, Upbit, Liqui and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

