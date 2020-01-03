ARAW (ARAW) Achieves Market Cap of $26,684.00

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, ARAW has traded down 45.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ARAW token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Hotbit and LATOKEN. ARAW has a market cap of $26,684.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.60 or 0.05883443 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030069 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002257 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035966 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000294 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW is a token. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,368,426,360 tokens. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

