Arcblock 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.70 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Arcblock has a market cap of $10.52 million and $5.70 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001462 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, Huobi and CoinBene. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00187000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.01353543 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024637 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00120873 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene, Bithumb, Huobi, OKEx, LBank, Cobinhood, IDEX, Gate.io, BitMart, Bibox, DragonEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.