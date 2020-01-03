Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 42,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.16% of Arcos Dorados worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 21.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 39,961 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 107,657 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Consilium Investment Management LLC now owns 335,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 109,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 359.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,915 shares during the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. Arcos Dorados Holding Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $749.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.94 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holding Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

ARCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Arcos Dorados from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

