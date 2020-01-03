Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wood & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 4,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $202,981.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall E. Woods sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $142,339.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 92.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after buying an additional 70,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after buying an additional 27,241 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 104,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,581,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $3,159,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.48. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 21.90, a current ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 68.29% and a return on equity of 42.34%. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

