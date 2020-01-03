Arepacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.00 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, Arepacoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Arepacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $38,365.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00065581 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 107.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

AREPA is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,834,116 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info.

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.