Arepacoin (AREPA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $23.00

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, Arepacoin has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $37,474.00 and $23.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00065403 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,831,765 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info.

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

Arepacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

