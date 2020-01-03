Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $593,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,691,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,437,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,544,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $36.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Ares Management had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $466.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 90.14%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

