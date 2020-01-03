Argentum (ARG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, Argentum has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Argentum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Argentum has a market cap of $2,062.00 and $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Argentum

Argentum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg. Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

