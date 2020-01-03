Arion Price Reaches $0.0022 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Arion has a market cap of $25,824.00 and $103.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arion has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00186605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.01352736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120840 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 11,720,263 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com.

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

