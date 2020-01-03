Arionum (ARO) Trading Down 23.8% This Week

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Arionum coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $106,063.00 and $28.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arionum has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arionum Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com.

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

